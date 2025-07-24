FBI Exposes The Com’s Criminal Activities and Involvement of Minors

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a series of Public Service Announcements (PSAs) warning of an increasingly dangerous online criminal network known as The Com, short for The Community.

This loosely organized ecosystem involves thousands of English-speaking individuals worldwide, many of them minors, participating in a range of illicit online and offline activities.

The new FBI advisories revealed the growing scope and sophistication of The Com, which operates across multiple subgroups and platforms. These members engage in offenses including swatting, sextortion, child exploitation, ransomware deployment and even real-world violence.

Often motivated by financial gain, notoriety or ideology, The Com’s young participants are recruited through popular gaming and social platforms.

Subgroups Within The Com

The Com operates through three primary subgroups, each with a distinct focus but often overlapping in membership and activity.

One of the most active factions is Hacker Com, composed of individuals with advanced technical skills. These actors are involved in various cybercrimes, including ransomware attacks, SIM swapping, phishing and cryptocurrency theft. Many are linked to ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operations, with some openly boasting about stealing millions in digital assets.

Another offshoot, known as IRL Com (short for In Real Life) specializes in orchestrating physical violence. Originating from the SIM swapping community, this group engages in violence-for-hire schemes, including kidnappings, shootings and armed robberies. Members advertise these services online, complete with pricing structures, and often use violence as a tool for intimidation or internal enforcement.

The third subgroup, Extortion Com, focuses on exploiting minors, particularly young girls. Members use threats of doxing, swatting or real-world harm to manipulate victims into compliance. These acts are often coordinated with the help of other subgroups, reinforcing the interconnected and escalating nature of The Com’s operations.

Despite the differences in methods, members frequently move between subgroups or maintain ties across them to maximize influence and effectiveness.

Read more on The Com: Europol Cracks Down on Global Child Abuse Network “The Com”

FBI Recommendations for Families

In light of these threats, the FBI urges the public to:

Monitor children’s online activity and educate them about the risks of interacting with strangers

Limit sharing of personal or financial information on social platforms

Use multi-factor authentication (MFA) and regularly check for account compromises

Avoid engaging with or paying extortion demands

Parents, guardians and educators are advised to stay vigilant. Reports of suspicious online activity can be made at www.ic3.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.