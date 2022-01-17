Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Former Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Software Theft

A former acting inspector general for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has pleaded guilty to charges related to his theft of federal government software and databases.

Charles Edwards, 61, of Sandy Spring, Maryland, worked for the DHS Office of Inspector General (DHS-OIG) from 2008-2013, and before that at the US Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS-OIG).

At both organizations, he’s said to have had access to case management software and other systems that contain employees’ highly sensitive personal details.

After leaving the government and setting up his own Maryland-based business, Delta Business Solutions, Edwards apparently stole some of this software and databases containing employee personal information in a bid to develop his own version to sell back to the government.

Edwards pleaded guilty in the US District Court for the District of Columbia to conspiracy to commit theft of government property and theft of government property.

One of his assistants at the DHS, Murali Venkata, 56, of Aldie, Virginia, has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the conspiracy, and his case remains pending.

It’s alleged that Venkata and others helped Edwards in this scheme by reconfiguring his laptop so it could upload the stolen software and databases, providing troubleshooting support and helping him build a test server at his home with the stolen software and data.

Edwards was also said to have retained a team of software developers in India to work on the project.

 In 2014, a bipartisan investigation found that Edwards had “jeopardized the independence of the Office of Inspector General and that he abused agency resources.”

He’s said to have rewritten and delayed critical audits at the request of DHS officials and maintained inappropriate personal relationships with staff.

OIGs are supposed to be independent auditing, inspection and investigative bodies linked to major federal government agencies

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News Feature

Tackling the Cyber Skills Shortfall: A Multipronged Approach

2
Blog

Mitigating Cloud Security's Greatest Risk: Exposure

3
Opinion

#HowTo: Quickly Evaluate a SaaS Vendor’s Cloud Security

4
News

Former Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Software Theft

5
News

Two Years for Romance Fraudster Who Targeted 670 Women

6
News

Microsoft Warns of Destructive Malware Campaign Targeting Ukraine

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security