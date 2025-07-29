French Telco Orange Hit by Cyber-Attack

Orange, France’s leading telecommunications company with a presence in Africa and the Middle East, has confirmed it is dealing with a cyber-attack.

In a public statement issued on July 28, the internet service provider (ISP) said its cyber division, Orange Cyberdefense (OCD), detected a malicious intrusion in the corporate systems on July 25.

The company’s security teams quickly isolated the parts of the systems that were potentially affected. These measures have disrupted several services, especially management platforms for some Orange Enterprises customers and services for consumers in France.

However, the company stated that no corporate or customer data has been compromised.

“Our teams have identified and are implementing solutions that, under heightened monitoring, will allow us to gradually restore the main impacted services by July 30, in the morning,” the statement added.

The company has filed a complaint to the relevant French authorities and is working with them to remediate the systems.

Orange is France’s largest telecommunication company and operates as an ISP in 26 countries and as a business service provider in 220 countries. Its yearly revenue is at € 40.3bn ($46.5bn).

Photo credits: Arsenie Krasnevsky / Katine Design / Shutterstock.com

Read more: Manufacturing Top Targeted Industry in Record-Breaking Cyber Extortion Surge