GoVanguard Acquires Gotham Security

A boutique cybersecurity firm that provides the financial, health care and retail sectors with custom security services has been acquired by technology security firm GoVanguard.

Gotham Security, acquired by the firm for an undisclosed sum, was described by GoVanguard CEO Mahdi Hedhli as a close partner of some years' standing.

The headquarters of Gotham Security are situated a two-minute walk away from world-famous landmark the Empire State Building. The company, which specializes in professional security services and managed security SOC services, has a second office in Washington, DC.

Gotham Security CEO Trevor Goering and COO Blake Shalem co-founded the company in 2013. Following the acquisition, Shalem will be joining GoVanguard as its chief customer officer.

She said: "This move allows us to elevate what we do best, which translates to a superior class of protection for our clients."

GoVanguard said the acquisition would allow it to provide elite-level cybersecurity to its clients, which include Odyssey Group, nTopology, Insurance Technologies, and Abacus Group.

"As threat actors become more sophisticated, it's become obvious that the best defense is to go on the offensive. Adversary simulation has become increasingly valuable for organizations looking to quickly gauge and improve their security position. After all, if you can't measure it, you can't improve it," said Hedhli.

"Gotham Security has been a close partner for years, and this was a natural next step to allow our red-teaming experts to take our clients' defenses to the next level and continue our dedication to finding the security gaps before cyber-criminals do."

Gotham offers security assessments that include penetration testing, phishing vulnerability analysis, and an evaluation of an organization's system for weak points.

GoVanguard said that the acquisition was part of a move to provide clients with adversarial red-team tactic cybersecurity assistance that could identify and resolve vulnerabilities before cyber-criminals had a chance to strike.

"We're doubling down on our commitment to improve the cybersecurity landscape by honing our focus on red teaming," Hedhli said. "We feel this is the area where GoVanguard makes the biggest impact for our clients and the industry as a whole."