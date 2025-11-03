Cybercriminals are helping traditional organized crime groups steal physical goods via cargo freight hijacking.

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Proofpoint recently identified active malicious campaigns involving hackers targeting the transportation industry, especially trucking and logistics companies, in North America.

Their infection technique of choice included leveraging remote monitoring management (RMM) tools and remote access software (RAS) to gain access to their victims’ systems.

Attack Chain: Social Engineering, RMM and Credential Harvesting

In a November 3 report, Proofpoint revealed that the threat cluster engaged in suspected cargo theft has been active since at least June 2025, with further evidence suggesting the group’s campaigns began as early as January 2025.

The typical attack chain starts with three social engineering tricks to get into the systems of infected targets. These include:

Compromising load boards: the attacker posts fraudulent freight listings using compromised accounts on load boards and then sends emails containing malicious URLs to carriers who inquire about the loads

Email thread hijacking: using compromised email accounts, the threat actors inject malicious content and URLs into existing conversations

Direct targeting via email campaigns: the attacker launches direct email campaigns against larger entities, including asset-based carriers, freight brokerage firms and integrated supply chain providers. Gaining access to these entities may allow the actors to identify high-value freight loads or uncover other opportunities to further their objectives, such as posting fraudulent loads on load boards

The malicious emails contain URLs that lead to an executable (.exe) or an MSI (.msi) file, which, when clicked, installs an RMM tool, granting the threat actor full control of the compromised machine.

“In some cases, the threat actor will create domains and landing pages that impersonate legitimate brands or generic transportation terms to further the believability of the social engineering,” the Proofpoint researchers noted.

The RMM and RAS tools deployed on the targeted systems include ScreenConnect, SimpleHelp, PDQ Connect, Fleetdeck, N-able and LogMeIn Resolve – sometimes used in tandem.

Once initial access is established, the attacker conducts system and network reconnaissance and deploys credential harvesting tools, such as WebBrowserPassView.

“This activity indicates a broader effort to compromise accounts and deepen access within targeted environments,” the researchers wrote.