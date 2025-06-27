Hawaiian Airlines Hit by Cybersecurity Incident

Hawaiian Airlines has been hit by a cybersecurity incident, impacting some of its IT systems.

The US airline disclosed the “cybersecurity event” in two updates posted on its website on June 26.

The company said it has taken steps to safeguard operations and that flights are operating safely and as scheduled.

“As we navigate the ongoing event, we remain in contact with the appropriate experts and federal authorities. We will provide updates as more information is available,” a statement at 16.00 PST on June 26 read.

An earlier statement, at 10.45 PST, stated that the airline is working toward an “orderly restoration,” suggesting that systems had been taken offline.

No information has so far been given on the nature of the event, or whether any customer data has potentially been affected.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is in contact with Hawaiian Airlines over the incident and is continuing to monitor the situation.

In 2024, it was announced that Hawaiian Airlines had been acquired by Alaska Airlines, with plans in place to try and allow the two airlines to operate as a single carrier with an integrated passenger service system.

Air Travel Under Attack

The Hawaiian Airlines incident comes less than two weeks after Canada’s second largest airline, WestJet Airlines, revealed it was responding to a cybersecurity incident involving internal systems and its app.

No further official updates have been provided at the time of writing since the initial public disclosure on June 13.

In August 2024, a cyber-attack on Seattle-Tacoma International Airport resulted in significant disruption to the check-in process and other services during the busy Labor Day holidays.

It was later revealed that the attack was ransomware-related, conducted by the Rhysida gang, who were able to access parts of the ports computer systems and encrypt access to some data.

The Port of Seattle, which overseas the Seattle-Tacoma airport, said in April 2025 that it was sending notification letters to individuals whose personal data was affected in the attack.

In February 2024, two El Al flights bound for Israel reportedly encountered “hostile elements,” which tried to hack the planes’ communications networks in order to divert them from their pre-programmed route.

Image credit: Wenjie Zheng / Shutterstock.com