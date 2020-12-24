HelpSystems Acquires Vera to Expand Data Security Offerings

HelpSystems has announced the acquisition of cloud-based data protection provider Vera.

The IT software firm said the deal will enable it to expand its data security portfolio and help meet a growing demand for solutions that can protect information throughout the full data lifecycle. This includes data classification, file transfer, data loss prevention and encryption.

The need for improved data security has been driven by the shift to remote working in many organizations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. With sensitive data now being managed across multiple networks and devices rather than within the secure perimeter walls of corporate buildings, organizations have become more vulnerable to breaches. Increasingly, businesses are using cloud technology to store sensitive IP, and keeping this secure is crucial.

Vera helps address this issue by enabling organizations to secure, track, audit and revoke data access at any time by attaching military-grade encryption, access controls, security and policy directly to data.

Kate Bolseth, CEO of HelpSystems, commented: “The market for data security is evolving fast to require a comprehensive approach to discovery, detection, classification and dynamic encryption. Vera seamlessly integrates and expands HelpSystems data security solution offerings and we welcome the Vera employees and their expertise to the global HelpSystems family.”

Shri Dodani, Vera president and CEO, said: “I’m pleased Vera is joining a global company with a comprehensive set of solutions empowering customers to strengthen their approach to data security.

“Vera solutions extend HelpSystems’ existing data security portfolio meeting the needs of our combined customers and partners. We have been working together at some of our largest customers and have proven the joint value proposition and look forward to expanding our go-to-market leveraging HelpSystems global footprint and resources.”

It is the latest move by HelpSystems to expand its information security options following the acquisition of two data classification companies in June.