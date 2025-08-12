Home Office Phishing Scam Targets UK Immigration Sponsors

An active phishing campaign is impersonating the Home Office to compromise UK organizations licensed to sponsor foreign workers and students.

The sophisticated campaign, which closely mimics official UK Home Office communications and web pages, aims to compromise sponsor license holders’ Sponsorship Management System (SMS) credentials.

The compromised credentials are used to facilitate a range of elaborate immigration fraud schemes, extortion attempts and other monetization schemes, according to an investigation by cybersecurity firm Mimecast.

The most elaborate of these involves creating fake job offers and visa sponsorship schemes, with threat actors observed charging victims between £15,000-£20,000 ($20,186-$26,914) for non-existent employment opportunities.

The attacks target UK organizations holding sponsor licences across all industries and sectors, with particular focus on companies actively managing visa sponsorship programs and regular SMS system users.

“The threat actors demonstrate advanced understanding of government communication patterns and user expectations within the UK immigration system,” the researchers noted.

Samantha Clarke, threat research engineer at Mimecast, told Infosecurity that around 8000 emails related to this campaign were observed in the first half of July 2025. The campaign ramped up in early August, with around 2500 emails sent in the first six days of the month.

On July 10, the Home Office issued a notification on the Sponsorship Management System (SMS) as well as direct communications to sponsors' key contacts and authorizing officers, warning of phishing scams that could compromise SMS account security.

Organizations Sent Fake Home Office Warnings

The campaign begins with target organizations being sent emails containing urgent alerts around SMS notifications or system alerts requiring immediate attention.

SMS is the online tool used by sponsors to manage their license and meet their duties to notify the Home Office of changes in circumstances.

These emails contain a link that direct users to fraudulent login pages designed to prompt them into entering SMS authentication credentials.

The Mimecast report, published on August 12, highlighted common subject lines used in the initial phishing email. These include ‘A new message has been posted to your Sponsorship Management System’ and ‘Message Notification from SMS’.