UK ICO Fires GDPR “Warning Shot” Over Use of Children’s Data

The UK’s data protection watchdog has warned that a new investigation into TikTok and others over their use of children’s data should be viewed as a “warning shot” by smaller digital firms.

Information commissioner John Edwards made the remarks at the IAPP Data Protection Intensive UK 2025 conference in London yesterday.

He said that organizations of all sizes should see the regulator’s latest investigations as “a sign to get your own house in order,” and not wait for it to come knocking before ensuring business processes are compliant with data protection laws.

“I want to make it very clear. By focusing our efforts on some of the largest, most well-known platforms, we are not giving smaller companies a free pass to adopt or continue unlawful practices,” Edwards said.

“Instead, last week’s announcement should serve as a warning shot. All organisations using children’s data, or who offer products or services aimed at young people, need to comply with the law and conform with our Children’s code.”

Citing new Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) research, Edwards claimed that almost half of British parents feel they have “little to no control” over the information social media and video-sharing platforms collect about their children, and a similar share feel unable to explain it to their kids.

“Children shouldn’t have to figure this out by themselves. It’s not their job. The platforms they use should make this information easily available and accessible for them,” he added.

“So we’ve stepped in, because it’s our job as the UK’s data protection regulator to hold these platforms to account. If social media and video sharing platforms want to benefit from operating in the UK, they must comply with data protection law.”

The ICO announced its investigation into TikTok, Imgur and Reddit last week. It warned that “recommender systems” on the sites could lead to vulnerable youngsters being served inappropriate or harmful content. Additionally, in the case of Imgur and Reddit, the ICO said it will look at how the platforms use children’s personal information and age assurance measures.

Also at the IAPP conference, Edwards confirmed that the ICO continues to investigate the use of AI and biometrics, including foundation models, automated decision-making by recruiters and government, and the use of controversial facial recognition technology by police.

“We’ll be closely scrutinising any proposed deployment of predictive profiling that could affect people’s rights. Keep an eye out for our upcoming thoughts on these,” he said.