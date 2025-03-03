ICO Launches TikTok Investigation Over Use of Children’s Data

The UK’s privacy regulator has launched an investigation into TikTok, Reddit and Imgur after expressing concerns over the way the sites use children’s personal information.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) revealed the news this morning, claiming that “recommender systems,” on the sites could lead to vulnerable youngsters being served inappropriate or harmful content.

In the case of Imgur and Reddit, the regulator is looking at how the platforms use children’s personal information and their use of age assurance measures, which estimate or verify a child’s age in order for age-appropriate content to be served to them.

Information commissioner, John Edwards, said technology innovation can’t come at the expense of children’s privacy.

“My message is simple. If social media and video sharing platforms want to benefit from operating in the UK they must comply with data protection law. The responsibility to keep children safe online lies firmly at the door of the companies offering these services and my office is steadfast in its commitment to hold them to account,” he continued.

“I also want to take this opportunity to assure children, parents and carers in the UK that we are working on their behalf to make the online world a safer place. In announcing these investigations, we are making it clear to the public what action we are currently taking to ensure children’s information rights are upheld. This is a priority area, and we will provide updates about any further action we decide to take.”

The ICO is looking for any breaches of data protection law. In April 2023, it fined TikTok £12.7m after claiming the platform failed to obtain parents’ consent for users under 13. It also ruled that the firm did not carry out adequate checks to identify and prevent underage children from using the social media app.

The data protection watchdog said it will work closely with telecoms/communications regulator Ofcom, which has responsibility for enforcing the Online Safety Act.