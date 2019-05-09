(ISC)2 Announces Information Security Leadership Award Winners

The winners of the EMEA Information Security Leadership Awards have been announced by (ISC)2. Celebrating the accomplishments of cybersecurity professionals across both the private and public sectors who inspire change within the field of cybersecurity throughout the EMEA region, the awards are judged by a committee of (ISC)2 members and senior personnel. Winners were selected from specific criteria and eligibility requirements.

The winners were announced as follows:

James Packer - Senior Information Security Professional

Project/Initiative: Setting up and leading the Security Operations team for KPMG, as well as creating and serving as president of the (ISC)2 London Chapter.

Chani Simms - Woman Information Security Professional

Project/Initiative: Founding the SHe CISO Exec. Initiative, along with leading and helping to coordinate a team of professionals to deliver the pilot boot camp in Sri Lanka with a focus on offering 100% scholarships to individuals entering the cybersecurity sector for the first time.

David Emyr Thomas - Information Security Practitioner

Project/Initiative: Being the cybersecurity lead on a number of UK and European Connected and Autonomous Vehicles projects, and working with senior stakeholders in three other major UK government departments.

Chrissy Morgan - Up-and-Coming Information Security Professional

Project/Initiative: Being an IT security operations professional by day and a security researcher by night.

“Receiving an ISLA EMEA award is an important badge of recognition within the cybersecurity sector. We’re pleased to be able to honor the contributions of these leaders in our industry, both within the (ISC)2 membership as well as the wider IT and business world,” said Deshini Newman, managing director for EMEA, (ISC)2.

“The winners in the four categories exemplify the professionalism and pursuit of excellence that can inspire others to innovate. We were honored to recognize their achievements in front of their peers and congratulate them at our annual Secure Summit event.”