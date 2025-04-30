SaaS applications represent a major security risk to global businesses which providers must urgently prioritize, the CISO of JPMorganChase has argued.

Patrick Opet penned an open letter to the bank’s third-party suppliers yesterday, arguing that the current SaaS delivery model is “quietly enabling cyber attackers.”

His concerns are threefold:

As SaaS is often the only game in town, organizations are exposed to “concentration risk” where a single outage, weakness or breach at one supplier could have a systemic impact

Fierce competition between SaaS vendors means many prioritize new features at the expense of more secure products

The SaaS model has eroded traditional boundaries between trusted internal and untrusted external systems, placing greater emphasis on identity checks to keep threat actors out. However, current architectures have oversimplified authorization and authentication, creating “single-factor explicit trust” between internal and external resources

Read more on SaaS security risks: A Third of Organizations Suffer SaaS Data Breaches

“Further compounding the risks are specific vulnerabilities intrinsic to this new landscape: inadequately secured authentication tokens vulnerable to theft and reuse; software providers gaining privileged access to customer systems without explicit consent or transparency; and opaque fourth-party vendor dependencies silently expanding this same risk upstream,” Opet continued.

“Critically, the explosive growth of new value-bearing services in data management, automation, artificial intelligence, and AI agents amplifies and rapidly distributes these risks, bringing them directly to the forefront of every organization.”

Time to Demand Change

The banking CISO called on the SaaS industry to prioritize security over new features, ensuring customers get access to secure-by-default configurations. He also urged providers to tackle the “trustworthy integration” challenge, arguing that confidential computing, customer self-hosting and ‘bring-your-own-cloud’ offer the potential for improvements.

“We must establish new security principles and implement robust controls that enable the swift adoption of cloud services while protecting customers from their providers’ vulnerabilities,” Opet concluded.

“Traditional measures like network segmentation, tiering, and protocol termination were durable in legacy principles but may no longer be viable today in a SaaS integration model. Instead, we need sophisticated authorization methods, advanced detection capabilities, and proactive measures to prevent the abuse of interconnected systems.”

Mark Townsend, co-founder and CTO at AcceleTrex, said he hoped Opet’s comments would inspire positive change among SaaS providers and their customers.

“It points to a frustration among consumers that vendors are simply not doing enough and many are prioritizing speed above security. The rush to stay ahead of the competition has led to several issues over the years. A balance needs to be made and demonstrated to the market,” he added.

“Change will not happen until more consumers demand it. This letter is a start, but others need to sign on to it and start making those demands of their providers to create meaningful change.”