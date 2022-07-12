Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Lithuanian Energy Firm Disrupted by DDOS Attack

Lithuanian energy company Ignitis Group was hit by what it described as its “biggest cyber-attack in a decade” on Saturday when numerous distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks were aimed at it, disrupting its digital services and websites. 

Pro-Russian hacking group Killnet claimed responsibility for the attack on its Telegram channel on Saturday, making this the latest in a series of attacks launched by the group in Lithuania due to that country’s support for Ukraine in the war with Russia. 

In a post on the Ignitis Group’s Facebook page on July 9, the company said it had been able to manage and limit the attack’s impact on its systems and that no breaches were recorded. However, the post also revealed that attacks were ongoing. 

Speaking on Lithuanian radio, the country’s vice minister for national defense cautioned against excessive attention being paid to such cyber-attacks. He believes that their primary goal is seeking publicity and driving tensions in the region.

“We need to understand that publicity is a very important part of these attacks. If we don’t talk about them, the other side will lose motivation. When we talk about alleged victories, about alleged punishment of Lithuania, it’s motivating the other side,” Margiris Abukevicius told Ziniu Radijas news radio.

Lithuanian institutions and businesses have been hit by wide-ranging cyber-attacks since late June when it began enforcing EU sanctions on goods traveling to Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic coast. Ignitis Group is one of the largest energy companies in the Baltic states. 

It operates in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Finland where its core activities include power and heat generation and supply, power and natural gas trading and distribution. The group’s companies supply power and natural gas to about 1.6 million business and private customers.

In a press release, Ignitis Group said it is cooperating with responsible authorities and is continuing efforts to ensure the accessibility of its websites and digital services. Edvinas Kerza, head of business resilience at Ignitis Group, commented: "Our current priority is to ensure that the Group’s websites and systems used by the customers are running without disruptions. After the works are complete, we will immediately assess how we can improve our processes and strengthen the systems even more so that, even under such a large-scale attack, the operations are disrupted as little as possible."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Interview

#VideoInterview: Live from Infosec22 - Brian Honan, BH Consulting

2
News

Lithuanian Energy Firm Disrupted by DDOS Attack

3
News

Spike in Amazon Prime Scams Expected

4
News

Majority Want Limitations on Social Media Content

5
Opinion

The Needle is Shifting on Post-Quantum Security – Here’s What You Need to Know

6
News

CEO of Dozens of Companies Charged in Scheme to Traffic An Estimated $1bn in Fake Cisco Devices

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint