Lookout Enters SASE Market Through Acquisition of CipherCloud

Cybersecurity company Lookout, Inc. has announced the acquisition of CipherCloud as it seeks to develop an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security solution.

The deal will enable Lookout to secure CipherCloud solutions as part of its product portfolio. This includes solutions that span developing SASE categories, including Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP).

Lookout aims to combine these SASE technologies with its mobile endpoint security in order to secure organizations’ entire data paths from endpoint to cloud. The need for this kind of integrated solution has increased as a result of the shift to remote working in the past year, according to the vendor. The rise in remote users, adoption of cloud applications, data moving from the corporate data center to the cloud and more network traffic flowing to cloud services poses new cybersecurity challenges, with a unified solution to track activity and enforcing policies needed to secure an entire data path.

Lookout also noted the acquisition will enable it to enter the rapidly growing SASE market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42% over the next five years.

Jim Dolce, CEO, Lookout, commented: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the CipherCloud team to Lookout. Our two organizations share a common passion for accelerating cloud adoption with cloud-native solutions that secure mission-critical data.

“Joining forces with CipherCloud is the next phase of our enterprise market expansion, extending our reach from the endpoint into the cloud where the applications and data reside. Through this combination, we will deliver endpoint-to-cloud security by tying together elements of our individual solutions into a single cloud-delivered offering.”

As part of the agreement, CipherCloud will operate under Lookout brand and leadership, and its founder and CEO, Pravin Kothari, will join Lookout as EVP, product and strategy, SASE.

Kothari said: “As a pioneer of the Cloud Access Security Broker market, CipherCloud has enabled organizations around the world to achieve their digital transformation. Today, we take the exciting next step on the road to SASE by integrating our strengths with those of Lookout to deliver endpoint-to-cloud security for the modern workforce.”