McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Relaunches as Trellix

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye have relaunched as a new company called Trellix, its parent firm Symphony Technology Group (STG) has announced.

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye merged in October 2021 following STG’s acquisition of McAfee Enterprise earlier in the year.

The name Trellix has been chosen for the relaunch as it evokes the structure of a trellis, a strong and safe framework used to support the structured growth of climbing plants and trees.

The company aims to offer customers ‘living security,’ the concept of technologies that can learn and adapt to counter evolving cyber-threats. Trellix’s XDR platform provides over six hundred native and open security technologies, designed to provide security analysts with the insights to respond quickly to threats.

William Chisholm, managing partner at STG, commented: “We are incredibly excited to have Trellix in the STG portfolio. Customers can expect Trellix’s living security platform to deliver bold innovation across the XDR market.”

Bryan Palma, chief executive officer of Trellix, said: “As today’s organizations push to achieve digital transformation, a strong security foundation is required to ensure continued innovation, growth and resiliency.

“Trellix’s XDR platform protects our customers as we bring security to life with automation, machine learning, extensible architecture and threat intelligence.”

STG added that it expects to launch the McAfee Enterprise Secure Service Edge (SSE) portfolio as a separate business later this quarter, inclusive of cloud access security broker (CASB), secure web gateway (SWG) and zero trust network access (ZTNA).

In November 2021, a deal was agreed for the purchase of the rest of the McAfee business by a group of private investors.