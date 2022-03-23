Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Medical Service Leaks 12,000 Sensitive Patient Images

A medical Q&A service provider is facing questions about its security processes after a cloud misconfiguration appeared to leak sensitive images of thousands of patients, including infants.

A team at Safety Detectives traced the exposed Amazon S3 bucket back to Japanese firm Doctors Me. It was apparently left open with no authentication controls in place.

Alongside other services, Doctors Me enables users to upload images of medical conditions for diagnosis by clinicians anonymously.

However, the cloud storage misconfiguration left 300,000 files at the mercy of potential malicious actors. The 30GB trove featured over 12,000 unique images, including the faces and private areas of children and infants, according to Safety Detectives.

If bad actors could identify users by cross-checking images with social media and other platforms, it could put them at risk of blackmail, the researchers argued.

“Criminals could potentially identify Doctors Me customers and any other dependents who have their face or unique identifiable characteristics (i.e. unique tattoos) pictured on the bucket. Hackers could also identify users if one of their medical pictures was uploaded to multiple other platforms,” it said.

“An exposed person could feel embarrassed and anxious about their medical condition, and could face ridicule and reputational damage should others find out. In some cases, exposing sensitive medical data can ultimately affect someone’s personal relationships, dating life, and job opportunities.”

It’s not clear if the live bucket was secured following its discovery. Safety Detectives said it contacted Doctors Me and the Japanese CERT on November 21 2021. It followed up with the CERT again a week later and AWS, and again in December and January 2022.

The last contact published in the report was a CERT response on January 11 this year, informing the research team that it had contacted AWS.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

US and Canada Collaborate to Tackle Cybercrime

2
News

#IMOS22: Leeza Garber Explains How to Hire the Human Element

3
News

West Blocks Russia's Access to Weather Data

4
Interview

Interview: The Role of Hacktivism in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

5
Blog

Let’s Go Bold in Pursuit of Cyber Talent

6
News

Fastest Ransomware Encrypts 100k Files in Four Minutes

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint