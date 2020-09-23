UK’s MOD to Expand Digital Capacity Through Introduction of Oracle Cloud infrastructure

The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) department, Defence Digital has added the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure within its MODCLOUD Multi-Hybrid suite of secure services, it has been announced today. The move is designed to help the department meet growing demand for real-time information advantage, as well as manage vast quantities of data in an efficient and compliant way.

The Defence Digital department is “responsible for making sure that effective digital and information technology (D&IT) is put into the hands of the military and business front line”, with its remit including defensive cyber strategy, capability development and policy.

To help facilitate this, it will allow Oracle’s flexible range of technologies to be available to the wider Defence community under a pan-defence Oracle enterprise agreement, and through Oracle’s integrated suite of services under a ‘single-sign on.’ This will give the MOD access to emerging technologies such as digital assistants, data visualization, mobile hub and low code development tools, substantially expanding its technological capabilities.

Sara Sharkey, MOD Defence Digital application services and devops head, commented: “The real opportunity of digital transformation—which includes artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, blockchain, and human interfaces—is to embrace data on a scale we’ve never seen before. Selecting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure within our MODCLOUD Multi-Hybrid suite of services offers new technologies that are reshaping how we approach IT and using this information, allowing us to focus on innovation and outcomes for both business and importantly, people.”

Richard Petley, senior vice president and country leader at Oracle UK said: “By adopting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the Ministry of Defence will be one step closer to realising its wider transformation strategy.

"The MOD will capitalize on the choice and economic benefits Oracle Cloud Infrastructure can provide, all of which will help meet challenges that lie ahead. It joins a whole host of public sector organisations, such as the Home Office, Western Sussex Family Assist, Lambeth Borough Council, Croydon County Council, The Office for National Statistics and Scottish Water, which are already using Oracle Cloud.”