MoD Launches World’s First Military Gaming Tournament

The UK government has announced the world’s first military esports tournament, which it claims will help to improve the cyber skills of serving personnel.

The International Defence Esports Games (IDEG) was launched in London on Friday with 40 allied nations and follows a decision by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in 2024 to recognize esports as a military sport.

The three-day competition will see individuals and teams face off in virtual events and matches taking place across the globe. The MoD claimed it will help to sharpen the cyber and digital skills that are essential to modern warfare.

As well as live-streamed tournaments, the event will apparently play host to various summits covering cybersecurity, AI and drone operations. It will take place at the new National Gaming and Esports Arena in Sunderland on October 9-11 2026.

Read more on esports: Game-Related Cyber-Threats: Almost 100k Malicious Files Last Year

The MoD claimed that competitive gaming can play an important role in helping soldiers develop battlefield skills such as tracking multiple threats at the same time, directing soldiers on the ground, performing under pressure and changing tactics based on live intelligence.

It added that Ukrainian military have used drone simulator games to good effect – helping to improve operators’ targeting accuracy and reaction times.

Adapting to the Digital Battlefield

Veterans and people minister, Louise Sandher-Jones, argued that the nature of warfare is changing fast and the military must change with it.

“The government’s Plan for Change demands forces are ready for digital battlegrounds, where our personnel must be as skilled in cybersecurity and with controllers as they are in traditional combat,” she added.

“Lessons from Ukraine have shown how gaming technology can train drone operators and develop the rapid decision-making skills essential for modern warfare. The International Defence Esports Games (IDEG) positions Britain at the forefront of this transformation, ensuring our armed forces are prepared for the conflicts of tomorrow.”

Tom Copinger-Symes, deputy commander of cyber and specialist operations command, added that the IDEG represents a “significant step forward” for the army’s development of cyber and digital skills.

“IDEG will strengthen our warfighting readiness whilst building crucial partnerships with allied nations who share our commitment to technological innovation in defense,” he said.

Already, America and Australia are jostling to host the second IDEG championship in 2027.

Among the organizations supporting the launch are BAE Systems, Babcock International and the British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS).