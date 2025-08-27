The State of Nevada has been hit by a “network security incident,” which has resulted in the closure of government offices and digital services taken offline.
The Office of the Governor of Nevada, Joe Lombardo, confirmed the incident in a memo published on X on August 25.
“On early Sunday morning, the State of Nevada identified a network security incident and immediately engaged in 24/7 recovery efforts. The matter is under active investigation,” the memo read.
State offices are currently not offering in-person services, while the Governor’s Office warned that State websites and phone lines may be intermittently unavailable.
Agencies will announce when their counters will reopen.
The official website of the Nevada Governor’s Office is offline at the time of writing.
“Emergency call-taking and essential services remain available statewide. In case of an emergency, call 911,” the memo continued.
The Governor’s office said it is focused on restoring services safely. Temporary routing and operational workarounds are being used to maintain public access where it is feasible.
Politico reported that state employees were placed on administrative leave on Monday 25 August as a result of the technical disruption, although many returned to work the next day.
There is currently no evidence that any personally identifiable information was compromised in the incident. However, residents of Nevada have been told to be cautious for unsolicited calls, emails or texts requesting personal information or payments, especially from anyone purporting to be a State representative.
No official information has been provided on the cause of the network security incident.
US Government Services Under Attack
The security incident in the State of Nevada comes around a month after a cyber-attack was detected on the systems of the City of St. Paul, Minnesota.
A number of City services continue to be impacted while recovery efforts are ongoing.
Mayor of St. Paul, Melvin Carter confirmed in a press conference that the Interlock ransomware gang had stolen and published data from Council systems, including employee personal details.
Carter also confirmed that the City had refused the attackers’ payment demands.
In August, it was reported that the US federal court case filing system had been breached by threat actors, with the Administrative Office of the United States Courts (AOUSC) announcing enhanced security measures as a result.
The incidents come amid growing targeting of government systems by ransomware actors. Comparitech recorded a 60% year-over-year rise in ransomware attacks targeting government in H1 2025.
Commenting on the Nevada incident, Ade Clewlow, associate director and senior advisor at NCC Group, highlighted that the company had observed a 23% rise in ransomware attacks targeting government bodies between 2023 and 2024.
He said the potential of such attacks to paralyze critical services demonstrates the importance of building resilience in government networks.
“The ability to absorb the impact, maintain essential services, and return to business as usual swiftly is what defines success. Strong defenses play a role, but rapid recovery, robust contingency planning, and clear communication are what truly safeguard communities when the worst happens,” Clewlow noted.