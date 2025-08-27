The State of Nevada has been hit by a “network security incident,” which has resulted in the closure of government offices and digital services taken offline.

The Office of the Governor of Nevada, Joe Lombardo, confirmed the incident in a memo published on X on August 25.

“On early Sunday morning, the State of Nevada identified a network security incident and immediately engaged in 24/7 recovery efforts. The matter is under active investigation,” the memo read.

State offices are currently not offering in-person services, while the Governor’s Office warned that State websites and phone lines may be intermittently unavailable.

Agencies will announce when their counters will reopen.

The official website of the Nevada Governor’s Office is offline at the time of writing.

“Emergency call-taking and essential services remain available statewide. In case of an emergency, call 911,” the memo continued.

The Governor’s office said it is focused on restoring services safely. Temporary routing and operational workarounds are being used to maintain public access where it is feasible.