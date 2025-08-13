St. Paul’s Mayor Confirms Interlock Data Leak

Officials from the City of St. Paul, Minnesota, have confirmed that the Interlock ransomware group has published employee data online after refusing the attackers’ payment demands.

Mayor Melvin Carter said that the gang appeared to have published approximately 43GB of data stolen from St. Paul City Council systems.

“The files they posted appear to come from a single shared network drive used by our Parks and Recreation department, a place where individual employees have stored their own personal files over time,” Carter commented during a press conference on August 11.

“These are not core city systems like payroll, permitting or licensing. The contents are varied and unsystematic. They could include everything from work documents, copies of IDs submitted for HR for travel, or even personal items like recipes,” he continued.

The City is offering 12 months of credit monitoring and identity theft to all its employees.

The press conference took place shortly after cybersecurity threat analysts observed the Interlock group update its data leak site with information it purportedly stole from City of St. Paul systems, including personal details of employees and residents.

“A large part of the infrastructure was damaged, brought a lot of losses and damage,” the group wrote in its post containing the stolen data.