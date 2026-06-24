The infrastructure of two infamous information stealer malware strains (infostealers), StealC and Amadey, has been disrupted by an international law enforcement takedown. The action against formed the latest part of Operation Endgame, an ongoing global police investigation to combat ransomware and cybercrime worldwide. It specifically involved Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office and was coordinated by Europol, which provided intelligence and technical analysis support via its European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) and had strategic oversight through the Joint Cybercrime Action Taskforce (J-CAT), with additional legal support by Eurojust. It also involved several industry partners, including BitSight, ESET, IBM X-Force, Lumen, Microsoft, Mitsui Bussan Secure Directions and Proofpoint.

Takedown banner when a user tries to access to domains linked to StealC and Amadey infostealers. Source: Microsoft

This new episode comes just a few days after the Dutch police announced the takedown of the SocGholish botnet – also as part of Operation Endgame – which was widely used by ransomware groups such as Evil Corp. Amadey and StealC Explained Operation Endgame seized around 50 domains and nearly 200 active IP-based command-and-control (C2) servers associated with Amadey and StealC. Both are infostealers with a dropper function that have been widely used by cybercriminals. StealC was primarily designed to extract sensitive information such as passwords, stored access data and digital identities from compromised computers and to make them available for subsequent illicit use, especially data trading and fraudulent use. While Amadey had similar features, it primarily served as the first link in a larger attack chain. It was equipped with the capability of introducing additional malware into compromised systems. “Together, they form a critical link in the cybercrime supply chain,” noted Europol.

How Amadey and StealC are typically used together. Source: Microsoft