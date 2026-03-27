New Wave of AiTM Phishing Targets TikTok for Business

Cybercriminals have recently deployed a new set of phishing pages designed to target TikTok for Business accounts by using TikTok- or Google-themed content.

Push Security said it had identified a new wave of an Adversary-in-the-Middle (AiTM) phishing pages registered on March 24 within a nine-second window.

The cluster of pages were all hosted behind Cloudflare with the same registrar, Nicenic International Group, which Push Security said is commonly abused for bulk phishing domain registration.

The pages feature a common naming convention, being various derivations of welcome.careers*[.]com. The list of malicious domains in this style is expected to grow as the campaign ramps up, according to Push Security researchers.

While the initial delivery mechanism has not been confirmed, Push Security said it is likely similar to a previously identified campaign reported by Sublime in October, which used dynamically generated emails and featured a cloned Google Careers page.

When clicked, the link initially redirects users through a legitimate Google Cloud Storage site before loading the malicious page.

The site employs a Cloudflare Turnstile check to prevent security bots from analyzing the page.

Victims are presented with either TikTok- or Google-themed content. As users progress through the workflow, they are ultimately directed to an AiTM phishing page.