Pro-Russian Cybercrime Network Demolished in Operation Eastwood

An international operation, coordinated by Europol and Eurojust, has cracked down on pro-Russian cybercrime network known as NoName057(16).

Dubbed Operation Eastwood, the action led to the disruption of an attack infrastructure consisting of over 100 computer systems worldwide, while a major part of the group's central server infrastructure was taken offline.

These actions were conducted between July 14 and 17, 2025.

The results of the operation also included arrests in France and Spain, seven arrest warrants issued, 24 house searches and 13 individuals questioned. Five individuals have been added to the EU’s Most Wanted website.

Two of these persons living in the Russian Federation are accused of being the main instigators responsible for the activities of "NoName057(16)".

Arrest warrants have been issued for them, and four others, by German authorities.