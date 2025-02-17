Pro-Russia Hackers NoName057(16) Hit Italian Banks and Airports

A pro-Russia hacker group, NoName057(16), has launched a wave of DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks targeting key Italian organizations.

Early on Monday, the group disrupted the websites of major airports in Milan, including Linate and Malpensa, as well as the Transport Authority, the Intesa San Paolo bank and the ports of Taranto and Trieste.

The attacks were reportedly minor, with the Italian National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) stepping in swiftly to mitigate disruptions. Officials confirmed that services were restored quickly, with no significant impact on operations.

Motivations Behind the Attacks

NoName057(16) linked their actions to Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s comments during a speech in Marseille last Friday.

Mattarella compared Russia’s actions in Ukraine to the Third Reich, triggering a response from both the Russian Foreign Ministry and the hacker collective.

On its Telegram channel, NoName057(16) criticized Mattarella as a “Russophobe” and vowed retaliation.

“For such comparisons, Russophobe Mattarella and Italy will receive DDoS ‘rockets’ on their websites,” read one statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also warned that such remarks would not go “without consequences.”

Recent Activity of NoName057(16)

This is not the first time the group has targeted Italian entities.

In January 2025, NoName057(16) attacked the websites of Italian ministries and critical infrastructure during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Rome.

Previous campaigns included strikes on government sites, banks and even Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s official website.

NoName057(16) has been active since March 2022 and is known for targeting nations supporting Ukraine. The group frequently escalates attacks during periods of heightened geopolitical tension.

Countermeasures in Place

The ACN confirmed it has tools and protocols to mitigate such cyber-attacks effectively. While the group’s tactics rely on overwhelming websites with fake traffic, these are techniques the Italian government can address through robust defenses.

Meanwhile, Italy’s cybersecurity officials have urged organizations to remain vigilant, warning of potential future attacks as geopolitical tensions persist.