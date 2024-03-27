Only 3% of Businesses Resilient Against Modern Cyber Threats

Just 3% of organizations are resilient against modern cybersecurity threats, according to Cisco’s 2024 Cybersecurity Readiness Index.

This represented a significant decline in the proportion of global organizations that had a ‘mature’ level of readiness compared to last year, when 15% were ranked mature.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of organizations fell into the bottom two categories – ‘formative’ (60%) and ‘beginner’ (11%). The other 26% were ranked as ‘progressive.’

The report surveyed 8136 private sector business leaders who have cybersecurity responsibilities in their organizations, analyzing their security posture across five pillars:

Identity intelligence

Machine trustworthiness

Network resilience

Cloud reinforcement

AI fortification

The size of the organization correlated with cybersecurity readiness, with bigger companies exhibiting a higher rate of maturity.

For example, larger businesses (over 1000 employees) scored highest in the top two categories – mature and progressive.

Conversely, small companies (10-249 employees) were significantly less ready, with the highest proportion falling into the formative and beginner categories.