Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Russian Cyber-Criminals Switch to Cloud

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky today released research on Russian-speaking cyber-criminal activity and how it has changed over the past six years.

The study by Kaspersky’s Computer Incident Investigation Department found that historically favored attacks targeting banks and other financial organizations with money-stealing malware have largely been replaced. Nowadays, cyber-criminals prefer to hit their targets with ransomware and data-stealing attacks delivered via spear-phishing emails with malicious attachments.

“Back in 2016, our primary focus was on big cyber-gangs that targeted financial institutions, especially banks,” said Ruslan Sabitov, security expert at Kaspersky. “Big names such as Lurk, Buhtrap, Metel, RTM, Fibbit, and Carbanak boldly terrorized banks nation-wide, and in some cases internationally. Yet, they have eventually fallen apart or ended up behind bars – with our help.”

Researchers observed that the old attack method was reliant on security holes in popular web browsers and suggested that improvements to the security of browser and other technology were behind the switch. 

Another critical change recorded was a move away from developing malware in-house and toward public cloud infrastructure. Researchers found that cyber-criminals now prefer to use publicly available penetration testing and remote access software to bypass security defenses by appearing legitimate.

Cyber-criminals were found to be working together in much smaller groups than before. And, instead of hitting Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States territories, they are striking targets overseas.

“No longer needing to create their own malicious tools together with active usage of cloud infrastructure allows them to conduct malicious activity in much smaller groups than was previously possible,” noted researchers. 

“With the exploit mitigations put in place by browser vendors, the difficulty of weaponizing a one-day vulnerability is substantially higher. Simultaneously, the lifetime of any weaponized exploit is much lower thanks to automatic updates,” BreachQuest co-founder and CTO, Jake Williams, told Infosecurity Magazine

He added: “We expect over time to see groups continue to become more specialized in the targeting of their operations. And given the difficulty of weaponizing exploits, it’s a near certainty that we’ll contend with more social engineering as an initial entry vector.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Homelife of Connecticut Residents Secretly Recorded

2
News

Pennsylvania Approves Ransomware Bill

3
Opinion

The New Amateur Hackers: How Professional Hackers Are Enabling a New Wave of Novices

4
News

Memorial Health System Confirms Data Breach

5
Opinion

Tackling Misconceptions of Mobile-Based Authentication

6
News

(ISC)2 Appoints its First CISO

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security