Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Four Russians Charged with Dragonfly Attacks on Critical Infrastructure

The US authorities have revealed indictments charging Russian state hackers with carrying out a string of attacks against global energy firms over a six-year period.

The first indictment originally returned in June 2021 involves Evgeny Viktorovich Gladkikh, a computer programmer with the State Research Center of the Russian Federation FGUP Central Scientific Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics.

He reportedly hacked industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) between May and September 2017. This included attacks on a Middle East oil refinery using the Triton malware, which forced two emergency shutdowns.

Gladkikh then tried to probe US refineries the following year, along with co-conspirators, according to the Department of Justice (DoJ).

The second indictment, returned in August 2021, involves three FSB officers said to be members of the infamous Dragonfly group (aka Energetic Bear, Crouching Yeti): Pavel Aleksandrovich Akulov, Mikhail Mikhailovich Gavrilov and Marat Valeryevich Tyukov.

Between 2021 and 2017, the indictment alleges that the three gained covert access to energy sector networks, including SCADA and ICS systems in oil and gas firms, nuclear power plants and utility and power transmission companies.

The first stage of the attack, between 2012 and 2014, involved hiding Havex malware in legitimate software updates for ICS/SCADA systems and spear-phishing and watering hole raids. This enabled them to install malware on more than 17,000 unique devices in the US and elsewhere, the DoJ said.

The second phase, “Dragonfly 2.0,” ran from 2014 to 2017 and involved targeting more than 3300 users at over 500 US and international organizations, including US government agency the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation.

After establishing a foothold in victim networks, the conspirators moved laterally to access other computers and networks, the DoJ said.

The news will be particularly concerning given the risks of new offensive Russian activity in the US following its invasion of Ukraine.

“Russian state-sponsored hackers pose a serious and persistent threat to critical infrastructure both in the United States and around the world,” said deputy attorney General Lisa Monaco.

“Although the criminal charges unsealed today reflect past activity, they make crystal clear the urgent ongoing need for American businesses to harden their defenses and remain vigilant. Alongside our partners here at home and abroad, the Department of Justice is committed to exposing and holding accountable state-sponsored hackers who threaten our critical infrastructure with cyber-attacks.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Senate Committee Questions Pentagon’s Information Restrictions

2
Opinion

The Best Defense Is a Good Offense: How to Beat Ransomware

3
News

Florida Sheriff’s Officer Charged with Cyber-Flashing Minor

4
News

Major League Baseball Players’ Personal Data Stolen

5
News

Utah Becomes Latest US State to Pass a Data Privacy Law

6
News

EU and US Agree Deal to Reopen Seamless Transatlantic Data Flows

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint