Samsung Source Codes Stolen

Cyber-criminals have broken into the network of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics and stole various source codes.

The source codes involved in the incident are related to the operation of the company’s Galaxy devices.

Samsung confirmed the attack in a statement released to SamMobile on Monday. The company said it had bolstered its security after recently becoming aware of a security breach “relating to certain internal company data.”

While the company is yet to determine the full scope of the breach, Samsung said that no evidence had been found to suggest that any personal information belonging to its customers or employees had been compromised in the incident.

Samsung said that the cyber-attack and data theft was unlikely to disrupt its business or directly impact its customers.

“We were recently made aware that there was a security breach relating to certain internal company data,” said Samsung, “Immediately after discovering the incident, we strengthened our security system.

“According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source codes relating to the operation of Galaxy devices but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees. Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers.”

The company added that it had implemented “measures to prevent further such incidents” and said it would “continue to serve our customers without disruption.”

Confirmation of the breach comes after hacking, and data extortion group Lapsus$ claimed to have penetrated Samsung’s network earlier this month. On Friday, the cyber-criminal group published 190GB of confidential data it claimed had been exfiltrated from the tech company.

The published data reportedly contained source codes and biometric unlocking algorithms linked to Samsung and source code belonging to American multinational technology corporation Qualcomm.

Another high-profile target Lapsus$ recently claimed to have struck was US-based chip manufacturer Nvidia. The gang claimed to have stolen 1TB of data, including all the silicon, graphics and computer chipset files “for all recent Nvidia GPUs.”

Nvidia confirmed on Wednesday that it had suffered a cyber-attack during which employee credentials and some proprietary information were taken.