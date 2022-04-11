SuperCare Data Breach Involves More Than 300,000 Individuals

California-based respiratory care provider SuperCare Health revealed it had been hit by a data breach that affected more than 300,000 individuals.

A recent data security notice posted on its website revealed that it discovered the incident on July 27 2021, when unauthorized activity was detected on a number of its systems. A subsequent investigation revealed that certain systems were accessed between July 23 2021 and July 27 2021.

On February 4 2022, the company determined that the exposed files contained patient information, including name, address, date of birth, medical record number, hospital or medical group, patient account number, health-related information and claim information. In a number of cases, social security numbers and driver’s license numbers were also in the compromised files.

SuperCare alerted impacted individuals about the incident on March 25. “We notified individuals whose information was involved in the incident. In addition, we implemented additional security measures to protect our digital environment and minimize the likelihood of future incidents. We also reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will cooperate to help identify and prosecute those responsible,” the statement said.

“Please note that to date, we have no reason to believe that any information was published, shared, or misused as a result of this incident,” the company added.

Supercare stated that the privacy and security of customer information remains a top priority: “We take this incident very seriously and we regret any worry or inconvenience this may cause you.”