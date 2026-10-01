A China-aligned group has posed as well-known AI policy figures and economists to steal login credentials from AI policy specialists at US think tanks, universities and law firms.

Proofpoint, which tracks the group as TA419, said in research published October 1 that it has been running credential phishing against staff at think tanks, defense contractors, universities and law firms in the US and Japan since at least April 2025. It is the first public report on TA419.

From July 8, the attackers sent emails in the name of Lynne Parker, who served as principal deputy director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and later economist and foreign policy expert Heidi Crebo-Rediker. In February, TA419 had used the identity of a senior Anthropic employee to contact a think-tank analyst working on AI policy.

The opening messages were harmless invitations to sit on a made-up "AI Policy Advisory Committee" or help with a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations report on AI export controls. Anyone who responded got a shortened link that bounced through several redirects to a spoofed OneDrive login page.

Phishing Kit Captures Live Microsoft 365 Sessions

That page is an adversary-in-the-middle (AitM) reverse proxy assembled from Frameless BitB, an open-source kit that draws a fake browser window inside the page.

Because it forwards the victim's Microsoft 365 login to Microsoft in real time, the password, multifactor authentication (MFA) code and conditional access checks all pass, and TA419 walks away with the session cookies.

Proofpoint said TA419 bolted on its own module to monitor where each victim is in the login process. It also ticks "Keep me signed in" automatically, so the stolen session lasts longer, and enters one-time codes the moment they are accepted.

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AI Policy Draws Espionage Interest

Proofpoint believes the campaigns likely feed Chinese intelligence gathering on how US AI policy and regulation are developing, amid US-China rivalry over export controls and model distillation.

It sees the AI targeting as an extension of TA419's focus on defense, national security, energy and foreign policy, and expects the group to continue its impersonation of real experts. A House committee said Chinese state-linked actors used similar tactics in 2025, impersonating Congressman John Moolenaar.

Proofpoint advised organizations to adopt phishing-resistant sign-in methods such as passkeys.

"Individual targets in scope of TA419 activity should treat unsolicited subject-matter outreach as a plausible pretext stage," the company wrote, "and seek to verify the legitimacy of such unexpected communications via another independent medium."