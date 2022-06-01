Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Nearly Three-Quarters of Firms Suffer Downtime from DNS Attacks

Hybrid working and cloud migration during the course of the pandemic has led to a surge in DNS-related attacks, with application downtime and data theft a major consequence, according to IDC.

The analyst’s 2022 Global DNS Threat Report is sponsored by security vendor efficientIP and compiled from interviews with over 1000 global organizations with more than 500 employees.

The report revealed that 88% of organizations suffered DNS-related attacks over the past year, at an average of seven per responding company.

These include DNS tunnelling, phishing, malware, zero-day exploits, DDoS attacks, DNS hijacking and cloud misconfiguration abuse. All categories saw an increase in frequency of attacks over the previous year.

The DNS layer is often overlooked by IT teams because firewalls are set to allowlist traffic. However, its near ubiquity in modern IT environments and insecure design make it a popular vector for attack. In fact, almost all cyber-attacks use DNS at some point in their lifecycle, according to the NCSC.

The risks associated with DNS have only grown during the pandemic, IDC argued.

“Hybrid work models have created new challenges for IT teams. With the disappearance of the perimeter, both attack surface and cloud usage have increased considerably,” it noted.

“Survey results show that the number and size of attacks remain very high, and cyber-criminals are using all available tools to gain access to networks, disrupt operations, and steal data by leveraging vulnerabilities and cloud misconfigurations.”

Some 70% of respondents said they suffered application downtime as a result of DNS attacks – both related to in-house and cloud-based applications. A quarter (24%) had customer data or sensitive IP stolen.

This contributed to average costs of $942,000 per attack, the report claimed. This is virtually unchanged from the $950,000 cited in last year’s report.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Europol Confirms Takedown of SMS-based FluBot Spyware

2
News

Connecticut Becomes Fifth US State to Enact Consumer Privacy Law

3
News

Twice as Many Healthcare Organizations Now Pay Ransom

4
News

Nearly Three-Quarters of Firms Suffer Downtime from DNS Attacks

5
News

Euro Cops Bust $47m Money Laundering Operation

6
News

Microsoft Acknowledges Zero-Day, Follina Office Vulnerability, Suggests Fix

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint