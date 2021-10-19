Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

UK in Midst of $200m Crypto Fraud Epidemic

Victims of cryptocurrency fraud have already lost over £146m ($200m) so far this year, a double-digit increase over 2020 figures, according to reports.

Bloomberg received confirmation from the City of London police that losses in the year-to-date had surged 30% over the figure for the whole of 2020.

The police force, which runs the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting center, pointed to 7118 reports in 2021 so far, with over half of the victims aged 18-45-years-old.

“Reports of cryptocurrency fraud have increased significantly over the past few years,” temporary detective chief inspector, Craig Mullish, is quoted as saying. “Being online more means criminals have a greater opportunity to approach unsuspecting victims with fraudulent investment opportunities.”

According to the FBI, over $246m was lost to cybercrime involving virtual currency last year, although these incidents were not further broken down by crime type.

However, Infosecurity has reported on countless cases in the past few months alone.

These include the founder of two cryptocurrency hedge funds pleading guilty to defrauding investors out of $100m in a scheme that roped in actor Steven Seagal to promote one of the fake companies.

In fact, fake celebrity endorsements are a particularly popular tactic among crypto fraudsters. The City of London police claimed that around 79% of all complaints that cite these were tied to cryptocurrency.

There’s also a growing threat from scam apps designed to steal users’ cryptocurrency funds.

In July, researchers found 170 Android apps that scammed tens of thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts into paying for non-existent services and losing $350,000 in the process.

Last week, Sophos researchers revealed “CryptoRom,” a variation on the popular romance scams of old in which lonely hearts are approached via their dating site profile before being tricked into investing crypto funds via fake trading applications. It’s apparently netted criminals $1.4m so far.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

US Authorities Issue BlackMatter Ransomware Alert

2
News

VPN Provider's Misconfiguration Exposes One Million Users

3
Webinar

Defending the Unknown: New Approaches to Cybersecurity Asset Management

4
News

UK in Midst of $200m Crypto Fraud Epidemic

5
News

iPhone Hackers Win $300K

6
News

South Korea Wants Help to Arrest Alleged Cyber-Criminals

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security