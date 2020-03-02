UK Lawmakers Warned of “Persistent” Hacking Threat

News

Written by

Photo of Phil Muncaster

Phil Muncaster

UK / EMEA News Reporter, Infosecurity Magazine

The UK parliament has invoked the spirit of Guy Fawkes in a bid to improve cybersecurity awareness among lawmakers.

A reported newsletter update sent to members of the House of Lords warned that the infamous Gunpowder Plot to blow up parliament on November 5 1605 has a modern-day equivalent in cyber-criminal activity.

“These days, every day is November 5. Cyber-criminals are a persistent and increasing threat to our parliament and those that work in it — we are under cyber-attack every minute of every day,” it claimed.

“Anyone that works on parliament’s network is [a] potential target for cyber-attacks. To protect parliament and yourself from these attacks, everyone must play their part.”

While attacks happen every day, few are reported to succeed. Most notable in recent years was a brute-force attack in 2017 that managed to compromise around 1% of around 9000 parliamentary email accounts. It was subsequently blamed on state-sponsored attackers from Iran.

MPs subsequently received follow-on vishing calls from hackers pretending to work for the Parliamentary Digital Service trying to trick users into handing over their log-ins.

Parliamentary email holders were sent nearly 21 million spam messages in 2018-19 financial year but internal security systems blocked them before they reached the inboxes of MPs, Lords and their staffers.

Spam can also come from unexpected places: in 2016 the speaker John Bercow was forced to intervene after MPs complained of being bombarded by emails from Donald Trump’s election team.

Bercow described it as an “exceptionally tedious experience.”

You may also like

  1. MPs Bombarded by Nearly Three Million Monthly Email Attacks

    News

  2. Cyber-Attacks on House of Commons Soar by 358% in 2021

    News

  3. Email Phishing Attacks Surge as Attackers Bypass Security Controls

    News

  4. Booking.com Customers Scammed in Novel Social Engineering Campaign

    News

  5. 91% of UK Organizations Compromised by an Email Phishing Attack in 2021

    News

What’s hot on Infosecurity Magazine?