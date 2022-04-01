Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

NSA Employee Accused of Sharing National Defense Secrets

An employee of the United States National Security Agency (NSA) has been accused of sending national defense secrets from his personal email account. 

A 26-count indictment unsealed Thursday in the District of Maryland alleges that 60-year-old Mark Robert Unkenholz willfully transmitted classified National Defense Information (NDI) on 13 occasions between February 14 2018 and June 1 2020.

Unkenholz, of Hanover, Maryland, held a Top Secret/SCI clearance and had lawful access to classified information relating to national defense the Department of Justice’s Office of Public Affairs described as “closely held by the government.”

National security information, classified as Top Secret, Secret or Confidential, can only be accessed by individuals with the appropriate security clearance and can only be stored in an approved facility and container.

The indictment alleges that Unkenholz sent classified NDI to another person who was not authorized to receive it, despite knowing that the information could be used to the detriment of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation. 

Unkenholz allegedly transmitted the secrets from his personal email address to the recipient’s private company email addresses. He is further accused of retaining the classified NDI within his personal email account.

The individual who received the data had previously held a Top Secret/SCI clearance from April 2016 until approximately June 2019 while employed at a company referred to in the indictment as Company 1. 

However, the individual was working at a different company, referred to in the indictment as Company 2, from July 2019 until approximately January 2021. Consequently, the individual was not authorized to access, or receive, classified information during this time.

Neither Unkenholz’s personal email address nor the company email address to the individual who allegedly received the secret defense information was authorized storage locations for classified NDI.

Unkenholz was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with 13 counts of willful transmission of NDI and 13 counts of willful retention of NDI. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment for each count with which he is charged.

On Thursday afternoon, before a federal court in Baltimore, Unkenholz pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

House Passes Better Cybercrime Metrics Act

2
News

NSA Employee Accused of Sharing National Defense Secrets

3
News

US Cyber Command Partners with APUS

4
News

UK Spy Chief Hails Government Cell Tackling Kremlin Fake News

5
News

Over Half of Data Security Incidents Caused by Insiders

6
News

IT Services Giant Admits $42m Fallout from Ransomware Attack

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint