US Officials Impersonated Via SMS and Voice Deepfakes

Malicious actors have been impersonating senior US officials in AI-powered SMS and voice phishing schemes.

These deepfake schemes have been targeting current or former senior US federal or state government officials and their contacts since at least April 2025, according to an FBI advisory issued on May 15.

The malicious actors have sent text messages and AI-generated voice messages – phishing techniques known as smishing and vishing, respectively. Their objective is to gain unauthorized access to the personal or official accounts of US officials by tricking the victims into clicking on a malicious link, supposedly to switch to a different messaging platform.

Once they gain access, they can use the trusted contact information obtained to target other government officials as well as their associates and contacts.

Additionally, the acquired contact information can be used to impersonate trusted contacts, to extract sensitive information or financial resources.

FBI Issues Advice on Detecting AI-Powered Phishing

The FBI has issued guidance to help individuals protect themselves from AI-powered social engineering campaigns.

The FBI recommended the following steps to protect yourself: