US State CISOs Struggling with Insufficient Cybersecurity Funding

Nearly 40% of US state CISOs believe that their cybersecurity budgets fall short of what they need to keep assets and citizens safe, according to a new report by Deloitte and the National Association of Chief Information Officers (NASCIO).

More than a third do not have a dedicated cybersecurity budget. Four of the 51 state CISOs surveyed revealed that their state IT budgets allocate less than 1% for cybersecurity.

Lack of sufficient cybersecurity budget was cited by 35% of respondents as a top five barrier confronting CISOs in addressing cybersecurity challenges. This represents a substantial increase from 2022, when 25% highlighted insufficient budget as a top five barrier.

These funding issues come despite rising cyber-attacks on US public bodies and increasing demands on their CISOs, with 86% stating that their responsibilities are growing.

This includes a big jump in the proportion of CISOs that are responsible for maintaining data privacy in their state, from 60% in 2022 to 86% in 2024. This is likely due to the introduction of new state privacy laws.

