Major Vulnerabilities Found in TP-Link VPN Routers

Researchers at Forescout’s Vedere Labs have discovered two new vulnerabilities in TP-Link’s Omada and Festa VPN routers that could allow threat actors to perform command injection and unauthorized root access.

These flaws, tracked as CVE-2025-7850 and CVE-2025-7851, are respectively considered critical (CVSS 4.0 of 9.3) and high-severity (CVSS 4.0 of 8.7).

According to a Vedere Labs report published on October 23, these vulnerabilities come from what the researchers described as an incomplete fix of CVE-2024-21827 by TP-Link in 2024 which left debug functionality accessible, meaning that partial remediation created alternate attack paths.

After rooting a TP-Link Omada ER605v2 router, they discovered that the patch addressed CVE-2024-21827, but left two serious caveats:

The same private key used across multiple devices was required for both root access and firmware signing The old “debug code” remained, which meant that if an attacker could create the “image_type_debug” file via another vulnerability or hidden feature, the original root login path could still be exploitable

This issue was reported to TP-Link, which assigned it CVE-2025-7851, as a flaw that allows unauthorized root access to some Omada and Festa VPN routers through residual debug code.

“However, CVE-2025-7851 alone was insufficient for us to root the ER605v2 directly: we didn’t have the private key and the “image_type_debug” file was not present in the public firmware,” the Vedere Labs researchers wrote.

They analyzed the use of LuCI, a Lua-based framework for configuring devices via the web UI or other interfaces, by many TP-Link products with “a history of vulnerabilities.”

The researchers quickly found that the WireGuard VPN settings in the Web UI of the ER605v2 router exposed a private-key field that was not properly sanitized, allowing an authenticated user to inject arbitrary OS commands that the device executes with root privileges. This vulnerability was also reported to TP-Link, which assigned it CVE-2025-7850.

Additionally, the researchers’ analysis revealed that CVE-2025-7850 can be exploited without credentials in certain deployments, with potential exploit scenarios beyond initial local exploitation.

The patches for these two vulnerabilities have now been released by TP-Link.

Vedere Labs recommended users to apply TP-Link’s firmware patches immediately and to add further security controls, including the following:

Deploying web application firewalls before management interfaces and blocking command injection and web-based attacks

Disabling remote administration where feasible

Logging all admin sessions and router traffic and looking out for anomalies and exploitation indicators

Reviewing vendor support mechanisms on TP-Link devices

Read now: US Bipartisan Committee Urges Investigation Into Chinese Wi-Fi Routers