Wealthsimple Confirms Data Breach After Supply Chain Attack

Canadian fintech firm Wealthsimple has confirmed a data breach that exposed sensitive information belonging to roughly 30,000 customers. The incident, detected on August 30, was traced to compromised software supplied by a third-party vendor.

According to Wealthsimple, the exposed data included contact details, government-issued IDs, Social Insurance Numbers, dates of birth, IP addresses and account numbers. The company stressed that passwords were not compromised, no client accounts were accessed and no funds were stolen.

The firm also said it acted quickly, containing the intrusion within hours. Its internal security team, supported by external experts, launched an investigation and notified privacy and financial regulators. All affected customers received direct email communication by September 5.

Support for Affected Clients

Wealthsimple has introduced a package of support measures, including:

Two years of free credit monitoring

Dark-web monitoring

Identity theft protection and insurance

A dedicated support team for affected customers

Cyber Risks on the Rise

The Wealthsimple breach is part of a broader trend of cyber incidents in Canada.

In recent months, the House of Commons, WestJet and several Ontario school boards have reported attacks.

An IBM study released this summer found the average cost of a data breach in Canada rose to $6.98m, with breaches in the financial sector averaging nearly $10m.

Wealthsimple, which manages more than C$84b ($60m) in client assets, said it has since enhanced its defenses to prevent similar incidents. The company urged customers to enable two-factor authentication, use strong unique passwords and stay alert to phishing attempts.

"Thank you, as always, for the trust you put in us. We take it very seriously," the company concluded.