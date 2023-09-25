Web3 Platform Mixin Network Hit by $200m Crypto Hack

Hong Kong-based decentralized finance (DeFi) project Mixin Network lost around $200m in cryptocurrency in what could already be one of the biggest hacks targeting a web3 platform.



Mixin Network confirmed the attack on September 25, 2023, in a public statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The statement explained that attackers compromised Mixin’s cloud service provider database on September 23, resulting in the loss of around $200m in cryptocurrency.

“Deposit and withdrawal services on Mixin Network have been temporarily suspended [and] will be reopened once the vulnerabilities are confirmed and fixed. During this period, transfers are not affected,” Mixin said.

“We have contacted Google and blockchain security company Slow Mist to assist with the investigation.”