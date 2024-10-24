White House Issues AI National Security Memo

The White House has issued a National Security Memorandum (NSM) on AI, setting out key actions for the federal government to advance the safe, secure and trustworthy development of the technology in the interests on US national security.

This includes steps to track and counter adversary development and use of AI.

The memorandum also aims to shape international norms around AI governance to reflect democratic values.

The document builds on US President Joe Biden’s Executive Order in October 2023 to establish new standards for AI safety and security, and the international Bletchley declaration on responsible AI development in November 2023.

“The NSM is designed to galvanize federal government adoption of AI to advance the national security mission, including by ensuring that such adoption reflects democratic values and protects human rights, civil rights, civil liberties and privacy,” the White House said.

National Security Memorandum Action Points

The NSM directs a range of critical actions for the federal government to take to ensure AI is used for national security purposes.

These include:

To improve the security and diversity of semiconductor chip supply chains, and ensuring the US supports the development of the next generation of government supercomputers and other emerging technology with AI in mind

US intelligence agencies to make collection of competitors’ operations against the country’s AI sector a “top tier intelligence priority.” This in term will provide AI developers with timely cybersecurity and counterintelligence information to keep their inventions secure

The AI Safety Institute designated as the AI industry’s primary port of contact with the US government. The memorandum also lays out strengthened and streamlined mechanisms for the AI Safety Institute to partner with national security agencies, including the intelligence community, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Energy

Place extra emphasis on the National AI Research Resource, the pilot for which is already underway, to ensure that researchers at universities, from civil society, and in small businesses can conduct technically meaningful AI research

Guidance to ensure AI systems are used in service of the national security mission, in ways that align with democratic values

Direction for agencies to propose streamlined procurement practices and ways to ease collaboration with non-traditional vendors regarding AI systems

Creation of a Framework to advance AI governance and risk management in national security. This framework includes requirements for agencies to monitor, assess, and mitigate AI risks related to invasions of privacy, bias and discrimination, the safety of individuals and groups, and other human rights abuses

Direction for the US government to collaborate with allies and partners to establish a stable, responsible, and rights-respecting governance framework

Commenting on the memorandum, National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard said the NSM is just the latest step of the US government to support US leadership in AI.

“Today, the President is issuing the first-ever National Security Memorandum (NSM) on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The fundamental premise is that AI will have significant implications for national security. The AI NSM sets out goals to enable the US Government to harness cutting-edge AI technologies, and to advance international consensus and governance around AI,” he explained.