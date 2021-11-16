3 Questions Answered About Confidential Computing

As it stands, confidential computing – the ability to protect data and applications in use by running them within secure enclaves – may come across as the next tech-industry buzzword that only the most embedded professionals understand. Unfortunately, that’s roughly half true. In reality, confidential computing is already at the forefront of several groundbreaking use cases. That said, the concept isn’t yet prevalent due partly to a lack of knowledge around what it is, what it does and how it works.

Organizations need a new approach in today’s environment where rising security concerns and high-visibility attacks collide with the “go faster” push to cloud and DevOps. Enter confidential computing, where security makes business faster and makes work possible that previously seemed impossible. In fact, it has the potential to arm security teams with the power to solve problems that the business didn’t think were solvable.

So, What Is Confidential Computing?

The best way to protect it in an increasingly data-driven world is to rely on a method that focuses on the data itself. On a basic level, data can exist in three states. When it’s stored, it’s “at rest”; when it’s being processed, it’s “in use”; and when it’s traveling across the network, it’s “in transit.” Today’s security best practices use encryption to protect data when it’s at rest or in transit across the network. That data, however, is still vulnerable to unauthorized access and tampering while it’s being processed or at runtime. Therefore, protecting the data while in use is critical for complete security across the data’s lifecycle.

Confidential computing protects data and the applications that process that data by running them in secure enclaves that isolate both data and code to prevent unauthorized access – even if the compute infrastructure has been compromised. Confidential computing does this using hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEE) that uses hardware-backed techniques for increased guarantees of security for code execution and data protection within that environment.

What Can I Do With Confidential Computing?

Confidential computing is already demonstrating its potential in several innovative use cases. For one, Leidos is using it to create a distributed network of trusted computing environments to speed up the clinical drug trial process. With privacy and security concerns abound, Leidos cannot facilitate sharing critical data in real-time while also meeting strict compliance regulations. The technology is already helping speed up getting new drugs to market in a more cost-effective manner.