Knowing What's Best: Breach Prevention or Breach Mitigation?

I want you to think about the following question:

Is it better to prevent a bad incident from happening, even if the prevention success rate is less than 100%, or should you instead prepare a mitigation plan to limit any negative effects a bad incident may inflict?

This very question is being debated every day by IT security teams worldwide insofar as the best way to protect their organization’s data. With that said, most of us grapple with this same decision in everyday life. When people purchase brand-new vehicles, do they go out of their way to ensure that no damage happens to them at all? Or do they just invest in the best possible insurance policies so that any and all repairs are covered when accidents and mishaps occur? When you think about it, we are confronted with similar choices between incident prevention and incident mitigation at home, at work and everywhere in between. The correct decision just depends on the person and the situation.

Going back to cybersecurity, just know that businesses ponder this same question when determining the best course of action for protecting their most valuable asset: data. The modern cyber-criminal is always seeking new methods and tactics to steal sensitive data, which is detrimental for any organization – think of the brand damage and negative publicity, costs of remediation and implications for failing to adhere to privacy standards like GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA, just to name a few. Because of the sensitive nature of data being collected, governments have enacted guardrails to regulate how organizations use and protect this highly sensitive consumer data.

Compliance is one of the many factors that security professionals must consider when choosing between breach prevention and breach mitigation. What is the best strategy for your business to choose? Do you invest in a variety of tools that try to prevent data breaches from occurring (remember that no 100% foolproof option truly exists, despite what vendors might tell you)? Or, do you go down the route of accepting that a breach is likely to occur at some point and therefore invest in solutions that mitigate a breach, meaning any information that threat actors get their hands on is rendered completely unreadable and thus worthless for their nefarious purposes?