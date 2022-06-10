A new effort in California to better protect children’s privacy could also represent the latest bulwark against an entirely separate cyber-threat: stalkerware.

Found at least 55,000 times last year on people’s devices, stalkerware-type apps can provide unfettered access to your photos, videos, text messages, emails and web browsing history. Though some of the worst examples of these apps directly advertise themselves as “solutions” for spying on romantic partners, many others disguise their products as tools for “family tracking” – an attempt to launder their equally troubling capabilities to pry into a person’s digital life without their consent.

With the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, introduced this year by Assembly Members Buffy Wicks and Jordon Cunningham, this masquerade of advertising could start to fall apart.

The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act would, among other new controls, require that any “good, service, or product feature” that allows for a parent or guardian to track a child’s online activity or their location include an “obvious signal to the child when they are being monitored or tracked.”

This provision goes far beyond related interpretations written by the US Federal Trade Commission several years ago.

In 2019, the FTC prohibited the developers of three stalkerware-type apps from ever selling another app that could monitor a person’s activity unless the developers agreed to a series of new controls. One of those controls required that, should the charged developers wish to sell another monitoring app, they would have to obtain “an express written attestation from the purchaser that it will use the Monitoring Product or Service for legitimate and lawful purposes by authorized users.”

Here, the FTC shed light on what it believed were “legitimate” uses of these types of apps, including, as the very first example, a “parent monitoring a minor child.”