The growth of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) has fundamentally changed the security model. As applications shift from on-premise to the cloud, the burden of securing them also shifts: from customer to developer. The old security tools were network-centric and deployed locally by the customer: new security tools must be application-centric and built into the development life cycle.



Traditional enterprise security best practice dictated use of vulnerability scanners that leveraged public vulnerability databases, such as NVD/CVE. The identified vulnerabilities then drove patching priorities and policies of runtime protection tools such as (Next Generation Firewall), the IDS/IPS (Intrusion Detection/Prevention) and the WAF (Web Application Firewall) to protect the applications in line from the vulnerabilities.

If CVE/NVD didn’t have a vulnerability listed, the vulnerability scanners couldn’t help. And the runtime protection tools couldn’t write vulnerability based signatures, which were far more accurate than attack based signatures — and therein lies the problem.



Vulnerabilities in packaged software can be quickly added to databases of known vulnerabilities. This can happen in many ways - the ISV may mention that the current version contains a fix for a vulnerability existing in a previous version, cybersecurity experts may uncover a vulnerability during penetration testing, or customers may discover abnormal behavior in the application during usage.



The same remedies, however, are not available for SaaS applications. Since only the SaaS vendor has access to the code and hosts it as SaaS, there are no release notes mentioning vulnerabilities. Neither can the SaaS application be scanned for vulnerabilities except for the limited attack surface that can be scanned through ports 80/8080.



This case of disappearing vulnerabilities is evident from the data extracted from CVEDetails.com. With reference to the chart below, pay special attention to the number of vulnerabilities by vendor’s on-premises product versus the number of vulnerabilities identified for the same vendor's corresponding SaaS product.

Microsoft’s exchange server has 91 identified vulnerabilities; there are 423 vulnerabilities identified for Microsoft Office, but there is not a single entry for Microsoft Office 365. Similarly, Oracle Database Server has a total of 422 vulnerabilities, but there is no entry for Oracle Database Cloud Service. IBM DB2 has 122 vulnerabilities, but there is no entry for IBM DB2 hosted.

In case after case, vulnerabilities for the vendor’s cloud-hosted software are minimal or nonexistent, but vulnerabilities for the same vendor's shrink-wrapped products are abundant.