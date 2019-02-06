Making the Case for Cybersecurity Investment

2018 turned out to be a significant year for cybersecurity with breaches and attacks making the news far too often. In fact, a recent report released by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport revealed that over four in ten businesses (43%) in the UK experienced a cybersecurity breach or attack last year.

The same report goes on to highlight that despite the growing number of cybersecurity threats and attacks fewer than three in ten businesses (27%) have formal cyber security policies in place.

While this discrepancy is worrying, it shines the spotlight on why business leaders are yet to fully embrace the value of cybersecurity.

Although we’re in the era of digital transformation, many organizations are looking for guaranteed returns from their technology investments. Therein lies the problem – with increasingly tight budgets, senior leaders view of cybersecurity systems is currently framed as insurance. So, how do we shift this mindset so that senior leaders can better understand that the value of protecting business critical data extends far beyond just covering your assets?

Cybersecurity and the board

In recent months, we’ve seen the introduction of new regulations such as the EU’s GDPR, as well as constantly shifting privacy laws in nearly every geography. While there is considerable levels of effort required to prepare for these new compliance landscapes, they are putting security strategy decisions at the top of the priority pile of boards and exec teams.

Board members, in particular, are responsible for establishing good governance practices and policies for driving better financial performance and growth. For this reason, it is vital that they have a comprehensive view of their organization’s cybersecurity strategy, and the required level of investment for buying down their risk.

Where cybersecurity may have previously been considered one subset of operational IT, a cursory glance over the press clippings in recent years will have alerted them to the real challenge. A growing number of business leaders are awakening to the fact that a data breach is all but inevitable. What they need to know is, how they can limit the scope of damage from a data breach with the right level of investment.

Step 1: Making the case to senior leadership

As the levels of liability for failing to govern risk and protect critical data are transferred from the IT department to senior leadership, these leaders need a quantified measurement of risks including: