New patent from Citibank reduces the inconvenience of logging in for online banking users – it’s a big step, but there’s more to be done, writes Avi Turgeman

While online banking allows consumers to transfer funds, make deposits, and request withdrawals without ever having to visit their bank, security remains a concern as financial scams are becoming increasingly common.

According to the Pew Research Center, 81% of people use online banking at least once a year, necessitating a high level of security as well as ease of use. While banks have worked hard to reduce the number of account hacks and fraudulent activity, these measures have been implemented at the expense of ease of use. In fact, the biggest problem that customers actually face lies with user friction. Most banks try to keep customer accounts secure from breaches by requiring their customers to remember multiple passwords, answer numerous security questions, or provide one-time SMS verification codes. This makes the online banking experience more cumbersome and time consuming for the on-the-go consumer.

Fortunately, some banks are beginning to take note. Last month, Citibank made headlines when granted a patent that enables binding a device to an online account to eliminate user login and authentication. As cited from Citi’s patent:

“There is a present need for methods and systems for accessing account information electronically that provide a high level of convenience for on-the-go customers of financial institutions, such as banks, who wish to learn quickly and easily how much money or credit they have in their accounts without repeatedly going through complicated sign-on processes, while at the same time providing a number of controls to ensure that the security of customers’ information is safely maintained.”

According to the patent, device binding can be done, “using a processor of a back-end server, a computing device with a customer’s profile via at least one attribute of the computing device and an encrypted token stored on the computing device.”