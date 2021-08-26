Cybersecurity Tips for Back to School Season 2021

As we gear up for a return to school, aligned with the latest COVID-19 guidance to keep students, their parents and teachers healthy, it’s also critical to remember to practice basic cybersecurity hygiene to stay safe online.

Schools tend to run older equipment and software, meaning they can be more susceptible to cyber-attacks since legacy systems are more difficult to update. Compounding this problem, many students, parents and teachers are not following cybersecurity best practices with their devices. This creates the potential for hackers to wreak havoc on educational institutions.

New data from Palo Alto Networks revealed that the percentage of traffic from phishing URLs (which direct users to fake websites to steal personal information) targeting the education sector globally had increased 47% in June and 27% in July. These figures show that hackers are ramping up their attacks ahead of back-to-school season.

Touching on best practices for cybersecurity hygiene to stay safe online, here are my top three tips for a safe return to school.

Use Different Passwords for Different Accounts and Devices

This is a security best practice that everyone struggles with. A 2020 report by SecureAuth revealed that 53% of people admit they reuse the same password for multiple accounts, making it easy for hackers to hijack accounts and steal personal information.

This is a common problem at schools. For example, I’ve seen instances where teachers share passwords for streaming services in the classroom. Hackers can exploit this type of password sharing to steal credentials and potentially compromise accounts for other online services if the same email and password are used.

Use a strong username and password for every account and device, then use a password manager to keep track of everything. From there, use a strong username and password for the password manager itself and make sure to enable two-factor authentication (2FA). 2FA strengthens security by requiring two methods to verify your identity, such as something you know (for example, a password) and something you have (for example, a device). 2FA secures your logins from hackers who exploit weak or stolen credentials. With 2FA enabled, the password manager has an added layer of security for the personal information it holds.

Get Involved: Make Sure Your School is Prepared

It’s important to be aware of whether your school is protecting your child’s privacy and taking steps to prevent hackers from disrupting their education.