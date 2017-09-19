According to Gartner, enterprises spend just over $10 billion on prevention and detection methods such as anti-virus software, firewalls and detection intrusion systems. Yet, enterprises are fighting a losing battle. IT teams need enhanced weapons, in the form of better intelligence, for the battle ahead. That insight can come from remediation in the form of network forensics.

Similar to a crime scene investigation, forensics provides network security teams with the “DNA” clues of an attack. Network forensics is about inspecting the malware and understanding how it works, its key characteristics, exploits, and attack vectors. Forensics and remediation provide the intelligence to prevent new attacks.

Malware exhibits particular patterns of application behaviour and network forensics that would have spotted SMB traffic on the network and the version being used - for example, WannaCry exploited SMB v1.

Capturing the right data

Forensics allow enterprise security teams to observe evasive adversaries by looking directly to the wire, or packet data. Packets contain a wealth of information that even a cyber-criminal cannot alter. This strategy of conducting analytics of the packets traversing the network is akin to scrutinizing malware with a CCTV camera. Packets never lie and that is why it is even admissible in court as evidence.

CM logs may provide information, but that data is limited in scope and intelligence. Network forensics from packets can reveal intricate detail about malware and allows enterprises to answer the: who, what, where, and when of an attack. Organizations not only get a high-level view of the threat, forensics allow security teams to troubleshoot, isolate, and identify problems affecting the network. It can reveal propagation mechanisms, attack vectors, and type of breach, while pinpointing the exfiltration path of stolen data even when it is encrypted.

According to a SANS Institute study on security spending and IT budgets, 72% of respondents spend on protection and prevention compared to 31% for discovery and forensics. Typically larger companies with advanced monitoring systems deploy network forensics, these types of companies are mainly in the financial services sector – banking, trading, insurance – and manufacturing.

The need is driven by three factors: highly valued intellectual property (customer data, product secrets); compliance (laws and regulations that protect customers and/or mandate disclosure in case of breaches) and a PR disaster if there was a serious compromise.

How can enterprises use the forensics gleaned from packet?