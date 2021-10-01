Make Employees Part of the Security Solution

One of the biggest fears for CISOs in the remote age is employees letting their guard down and clicking on something they shouldn’t from an unknown source. Over the past year, 76% of IT security leaders say their organization has experienced a data breach, resulting in the loss of sensitive information, and 38% of the time, these breaches were due to inadvertent employee carelessness.

Security awareness training (SAT) on email security and spotting phishing attempts have been adopted by thousands of businesses to help reduce the risk of breaches caused by naïve employees. Yet, phishing attacks remain the most common threat vector, with 83% of businesses experiencing an attempt in the past year. So, the question is, how can businesses make employees more prepared for when a potential phishing email arrives in their inbox?

Compliance vs. Practicality

One of the primary issues with SAT is that it’s designed around the business objective of meeting compliance mandates and regulations. If each organization is driven by compliance, the training will not necessarily address the biggest issues in the company.

For it to be effective, training needs to be an ongoing commitment due to the fast-paced nature of cybersecurity. Staff turnover is also a factor to consider, as businesses will need to keep on top of training new employees. In some instances, SAT becomes part of the onboarding process. However, new employees are usually incredibly overwhelmed upon starting a new job, so the training is likely to go straight over their heads. And phishing emails, despite filtering and ongoing training, still exist within inboxes, so what’s the next step?

Labeled as the Problem

The traditional form of SAT positions employees as the weakest link. Going into training, if individuals are made to feel like the problem, they’ll no longer be focused on the importance of security but rather on impressing their employer. Following training, employees often report more suspicious emails, but many of these reports may be false positives. IT and security teams are busy managing the entire company’s security, so additional queries coming through from employees takes time away from their primary duties.