Enterprise Security Architecture (ESA) is a strategic framework designed to integrate security measures into an organization’s overall enterpriser architecture.

It assists in establishing new security standards, with requirements and processes to support technology change and the protection of business services.

It now serves as a foundational element of quality management and organizational resilience. By embedding security into the fabric of an enterprise, ESA not only guards against threats but also enhances operational efficiency, aligns with business objectives, and supports long-term sustainability.

The most well-known framework is the Sherwood Applied Business Security Architecture (SABSA). This framework provides the ‘How’, not the ‘What’.

One way to think of the How from a business perspective is to first construct a Business Canvass Model (BCM) as it aligns security strategies with business objectives. The BCM would break down critical business elements such as value propositions, key activities and customer relationships.

You thereby identify the key resources, activities, cost structures and importantly the revenue streams underpinning the financial stability and operational efficiency of your organization.

From this, you can look in more detail at the business requirements (attributes and profiling), policy architecture framework (e.g. ISO 27001, Cyber Assessment Framework), governance framework, service management’s through lifecycle, risk management and advisory services as they are all business driven.

This ensures that ESA not only mitigates risks but also contributes to the company's strategic success, making security a business enabler rather than a constraint.